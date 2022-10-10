NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Light of Hope Gala was held Saturday night at the Mariner’s Museum in Newport News.

WAVY weekend anchors Kiahnna Patterson and Jon Dowding hosted the event, which raised money for The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors.



Congressman Bobby Scott was in attendance.

Fear 2 Freedom founder Rosemary Trible and Executive Director of the Bernadine Franciscan Sisters Foundation Sister David Ann received special recognition for their work with sexual assault survivors. For decades the two women have worked with nonprofits, hospitals and higher education institutions to make sure victims of sexual violence are treated with respect and dignity.

This was the second year of the Light of Hope Gala.