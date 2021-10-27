Newport News Education Foundation hires new director

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools and Newport News Education Foundation came together to hire a new director of the foundation and corporate liaison for NNPS.

New Director Monique Hampton will support both the Education Foundation and the school division by building partnerships and raising funds to support the mission of ensuring all students graduate.

Prior to coming to Newport News, Hampton served as associate director of donor relations at DePaul University in Chicago, where she developed a university-wide donor stewardship program to acknowledge, recognize, support and engage donors.

“Newport News has a bright future ahead of it, and the teachers and staff, along with the surrounding Newport News business community are poised and ready to serve our student learners through a massive grassroots outreach effort. My goal is to harness their enthusiasm, connect them and their resources to the students and families, and advance the vision of the School District and the mission of the Education Foundation.” Hampton said.

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said the division is pleased to welcome Hampton to the team in partnership with Newport News Education Foundation.

“Her ability to work as a collaborative, assertive, and creative fundraiser will be an asset to the Newport News education community,” he added.

Newport News Education Foundation President Robin Nelhuebel said that Hampton will strengthen community support for education and help provide more assistance for students and teachers.