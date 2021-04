NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Fire Department worked two fires at the same time Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the 400 block of Logan Place for an apartment fire around 5:18 p.m. It was brought under control and there no injuries.

On Cottage Lane a residential fire was reported around 4:47 p.m.

That fire had injuries. The occupant that was transported to the hospital.

Both fires are under investigation.

Earlier today, NNFD Units were dispatched to a reported working structure fire on Logan Place. Units are preparing for vertical ventilation! pic.twitter.com/f5aYPNlfWe — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) April 28, 2021

Busy day for NNFD! Units rescued a pup from the house fire! pic.twitter.com/J3sGha4CwW — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) April 28, 2021

