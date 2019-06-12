Newport News crash results in possible fentanyl exposure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News police officer reporting to a crash suffered possible fentanyl exposure.

The officer was responding to a single-vehicle car crash in the area of Sterling Street and Grayson Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old David Marconi, stated he had snorted what he believed to be heroin before attempting to drive to a friend’s house and passing out behind the wheel.

He crashed into a fence.

An officer on the scene of the accident was exposed to a plastic bag containing a powdery substance, according to police.

The officer and Marconi were transported to a local hospital due to possible fentanyl exposure. After being evaluated at the hospital, the officer was discharged.

Once Marconi was discharged, he was transported to booking and charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs, DWI and Reckless Driving.