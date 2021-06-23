Newport News couple searching for stolen business trailer, losses estimated at $30,000

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News couple is hoping a thief will have a change of heart. Someone stole their business trailer with everything inside.

The couple is desperate to get the trailer back.

Cynthia and John Bryant own a transitional home that helps people get back on their feet. They said the theft isn’t just hurting their other business, but also the people they serve.

“Everything is at a halt right now and you feel violated,” Cynthia Bryant said.

The couple’s business trailer was stolen sometime Friday night. It had been parked off 40th Street and Madison Avenue just down the street from the transitional home the couple runs.

John Bryant realized the trailer was gone Saturday morning when he went to cook breakfast for residents.

“I couldn’t even talk because I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

The couple owns a landscaping and cleaning business. We’re told equipment like lawnmowers, weed eaters, blowers and more were inside the trailer along with their inventory of cleaning supplies.

They estimate the total value of everything taken to be around $30,000. The couple told 10 On Your Side insurance won’t cover the loss since the trailer wasn’t parked on their property.

“It just hurts me. I’m really hurt inside,” John Bryant said. “I worked for all that equipment.”

We’re told some of the men at the transitional home also helped with lawn care and cleaning jobs as a way to earn money, so it’s a loss for them too.

“It gives them the opportunity just to meet other people and be active,” John Bryant said.

“They are looking at him now, some of the guys in the facility, and they are looking at him like ‘When are we going back to work?'” Cynthia Bryant said.

The trailer is described as a 2020 charcoal gray, 16-foot box trailer with a ramp. Police said it also has a scrape down the driver’s side panel and temporary tags.

Cynthia and John Bryant are asking the public to keep an eye out.

“Just park it somewhere, let somebody know. Call the Crime Line. We’ll come pick it up with no questions asked,” Cynthia Bryant said.

The couple is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to their mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit the tip.