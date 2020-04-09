Newport News couple says ‘I do’ despite pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – After two years of thinking through every possible detail of how to make their special day unforgettable, Taron and Andrea Petteway were faced with the unthinkable, a pandemic.

But the Newport News couple said you can’t postpone love, and decided to still say “I do”.

“We were doing the whole nine,” said Taron Petteway. “We were picking out vendors, attending bridal events, all of that up until about two weeks before our wedding day, which was March 29. It was a blow because we wanted to start our marriage off with a bang.”

You could say they still did that. The venue said slash your guest list from 200 to 10. They lost time, energy and money, but they learned an invaluable lesson.

“The wedding didn’t define the marriage,” said Andrea Petteway. “Our union was most important and it had nothing to do with who attended, what food we had, or what decorations we had. Ultimately, us going before God and becoming one was most important.”

Sure it wasn’t what they planned, but it put a lot in perspective.

So congratulations to the Petteways! We wish you a lifetime of love, happiness and of course good health.