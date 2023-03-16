NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Councilwoman Tina L. Vick is hosting a “Let’s Talk Parenting” program on Wednesday, March 22.

The program aims to answer the question, “What does real parent/caregiver support look like?” The event is free to attend and will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, located at 570 McLawhorne Dr.

CEO of Catapult Parent Education, LLC, Darlene Walker is set to moderate the discussion.

“I know there are many parents, caregivers, and future parents who want the best information to raise their children,” said Councilwoman Vick. “This program is part of an effort to heal our children and communities. This discussion group is here to support!”

For more information, citizens can call 757-926-8634 or email tvick@nnva.gov.