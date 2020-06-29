Newport News Councilwoman ahead wins by 57 votes after recount

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Following a vote recount, Newport News City Council incumbent Councilwoman Pat Woodbury has officially been re-elected to a fourth term.
A recount was held Monday after Woodbury only beat challenger Cleon Long by 56 votes during the election May 19. The race was for City Council Central – Seat A.
WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall reports that on Monday Woodbury picked up another vote during the recount. She ended with 57 votes over Long.
A consultant of Long says he accepts the results and will continue staying involved in the community and fighting for change.
