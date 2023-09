NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Councilman John Eley will host two South District town hall meetings in September.

The first meeting will be held on Sept. 18. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center located at 2410 Wickham Ave. Then on Sept. 20, the second meeting take place at Brittingham-Midtown Community Center located at 570 McLawhorne Drive.

Both meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.