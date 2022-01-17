Newport News Councilman David Jenkins announces plan to run for mayor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Councilman David Jenkins says he plans to run for mayor this fall.

In a news release Monday night, Jenkins, who was elected to Newport News City Council in May 2018 and is a former U.S. Army officer, said he planned to formally announce his candidacy during an event Jan. 22.

“I love the City of Newport News. Almost four years ago, I was in a meeting with one of our city’s constitutional officers and he said this to me. At the time, it struck me as an odd thing to say. But since my election to the City Council three and a half years ago, I have learned what it means to love the City of Newport News. It is love that gets me to Chamber of Commerce meetings early in the morning, and love that gets me to pick up the call from a citizen with a problem at ten o’clock at night. I love my neighbors in every part of our city, and even when we sometimes disagree,” Jenkins said.

In the news release Monday, Jenkins outlined his five campaign points:

“Reduce gun violence and crime

Promote economic opportunity

Improve school performance

Support sound environmental policies

Bring the city together and get things done”

In December, longtime council member and former vice mayor Tina Vick also announced she would run for Newport News mayor. Vick, a Newport News native and VCU alumna, has served on City Council since 2012 and was vice mayor for several years.

Current Mayor McKinley Price has held the post since 2010. He isn’t seeking a fourth term. He’s the only mayor out of the seven cities whose term is up in 2022.

Price will serve an extra six months than his original term, due to a new state law moving local elections from May to November.

Jenkins’ formal announcement will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Newport News Holiday Inn at 980 Omni Blvd.