Newport News council to discuss how to spend $500K from gun violence prevention grant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss how it will spend $500,000 from a gun violence prevention grant.

The Virginia Gun Violence Intervention Program Grant was awarded to the city’s police department from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and requires 25 percent of the money be given to non-governmental and community-based organizations.

It comes after Chief Steve Drew recently sat down to talk about gun violence in the wake of the shooting at Heritage High School that injured two students. A 15-year-old student was arrested hours after the shooting.

The city council meeting begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday. WAVY’s Brett Hall will have coverage.