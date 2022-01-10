Newport News company awarded $51.6 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News company has been awarded a $56.1 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.
On Jan. 6, the Department of Defense awarded the contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, in Newport News.
The effort supports President Biden’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests nationwide at no cost in response to the Omicron variant.
The procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation.
