Newport News company awarded $51.6 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News company has been awarded a $56.1 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

On Jan. 6, the Department of Defense awarded the contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, in Newport News.

The effort supports President Biden’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests nationwide at no cost in response to the Omicron variant.

The procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation.  

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

