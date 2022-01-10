Newport News company awarded $51.6 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits

An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News company has been awarded a $56.1 million contract to deliver over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

On Jan. 6, the Department of Defense awarded the contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, in Newport News.



The effort supports President Biden’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests nationwide at no cost in response to the Omicron variant.

The procurement was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act to supply critical medical resources to the nation.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.