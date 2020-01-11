Newport News community stepping up to help family displaced by house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News community is stepping up to help a family after a devastating fire over the holidays.

The fire started in the family’s home off South Avenue the day after Christmas.

The hardship comes just as the Diggs family is growing — they’re expecting a baby boy any day now.

“I never imagined that a little tiny fire would’ve created so much damage,” said Fallen Diggs.

In a matter of minutes, Cameron and Fallen Diggs’ home was destroyed by an accidental fire.

Fallen was home with her daughter when she noticed smoke coming near the couch.

“I didn’t see anything behind the couch and then I realize it’s coming from inside of the couch so it was just a little flame at that point,” said Fallen. “I’m rushing to the kitchen filing up bowls of water trying to splash it in there.”

The fire and smoke quickly became too much, so Fallen called 911, grabbed her 11-month-old daughter, and rushed out of the house.

“To see all your stuff go up in flames right before your eyes and there’s nothing you can do – it definitely humbles you,” Fallen said.

Fallen said firefighters determined a small butane lighter that got lodged in the couch started the blaze.

“When I flipped that arm piece up, that cup holder piece up, it triggered it,” she said. “The ‘on’piece was melted down.”

The fire destroyed about 60 percent of the home, including much of the family’s clothes, furniture, and a crib still in the box for the little one on the way. The couple didn’t have renter’s insurance.

“We never thought it would happen,” said Cameron.

Since then, the community has donated clothes and furniture. Nurses from Riverside Hospital also donated a car seat, a stroller and other items.

They’ve still got a long way to go, but the couple hopes their story can prevent others from experiencing the same.

“Keep a fire extinguisher in your house,” the couple said. “Don’t let your insurance lapse. Any other bill you can let go, don’t let that go.”

The family is in an apartment until their home can be renovated.

If you’d like to help, the family is in need of diapers of any size and baby items. Donations can be dropped off at Barnes Family Child Care Center at 596 Hemlock Road.

You can also donate here.