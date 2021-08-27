Newport News community group to host Back to School Block Party

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Southeast Community Coalition of Newport News is set to host the Back to School Block Party at Heritage High School and Achievable Dream Middle and High School.

The event will feature free food, haircuts and school supplies as well as live music, entertainment and games.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available for individuals age 12 and older. Registration is encouraged for the clinic. Walk-ins are welcome. To register, visit www.nnschools.org/blockparty.

Even organizers say this event will run from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Heritage High School is located at 5800 Marshall Avenue. Achievable Dream Middle and High School’s address is 5720 Marshall Avenue.

For more information on the schedule of events and transportation, visit www.nnschools.org/blockparty.