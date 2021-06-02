Newport News commissioner of the revenue holding forum to help veterans understand property tax change

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News commissioner of the revenue is holding a forum to help disabled veterans learn more about tax changes that affect special personal property tax rates and personal property tax exemptions.

The town hall event will be held Thursday and comes after a change in city code that resulted in some veterans seeing higher personal property tax bills than they are used to.

Since 1994, the city has offered up a lower tax rate for one vehicle owned and operated by a disabled veteran. However, last fall, voters approved a constitutional amendment to the state constitution regarding veteran car tax exemptions. Newport News then updated the city code to reflect the state change that allows all disabled veterans who have 100% service-connected, permanent and total disability to have one automobile or pickup truck completely exempt from personal property tax.

Through that update, however, language allowing for personal property tax discounts for disabled veterans in Newport News was eliminated, some disabled veterans previously receiving those discounts, were mailed bills asking for personal property taxes be paid at the full rate.

In mid-May, 10 On Your Side spoke with a veteran who was notified that his upcoming personal property tax bill had increased.

Councilman David Jenkins told 10 On Your Side the discounts being eliminated from the city code was “never in the presentation of this amendment.”

“It was a replacement of the older language with the newer and there wasn’t the attention to detail enough I guess that would pick up on how this would affect other veterans that are still eligible for benefits,” he said.

The informational event for veterans will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 368 American Legion Drive in Newport News.

“Our office has launched new outreach programs and services,” Commissioner of the Revenue Tiffany Boyle said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing them with you and seeing how e can take our continued service to another level this year. I hope you will join us.”

Personal property subject matter experts will be on-site to answer questions and give guidance.

Questions should be sent prior to the event to calabresema@nnva.gov.

Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during the event.

To register for the virtual Zoom meeting, click here.

Disabled veterans can also call the Personal Property Department at 757-926-8657 if they have an issue.