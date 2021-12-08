Newport News commercial fisherman sentenced to 15 months for failing to pay nearly $239,000 in taxes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A commercial fisherman in Newport News will serve 15 months in prison for not paying his federal income taxes for nearly a decade.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Alfredo Loya, Jr., 50, was sentenced Wednesday for tax fraud.

The DOJ said Loya worked as an independent contractor for a number of fishing companies in Hampton Roads and elsewhere.

Loya did not file tax returns from 2006 to 2008 and 2014 to 2016. He filed returns from 2011 to 2013, however, he did not pay the tax owed.

Loya also did not make payments to the IRS toward his assessed tax balances for tax years 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2013, despite the IRS and his accountant advising him to do so. The combined tax, interest, and penalties for those tax years totaled about $148,026.

The fisherman also failed to pay file federal tax returns for tax years 2014, 2015, and 2016. The tax due for those years totaled about $90,940.

“Loya is attributed with an overall tax loss of approximately $238,967,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ added that Loya dealt mainly in cash and took carious other steps to avoid his assessed tax balances.

“From about January 1, 2012, through about December 31, 2016, he cashed 71 paychecks made payable to him from fishing companies, totaling approximately $840,400,” the DOJ said.