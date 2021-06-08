Newport News commemorating Juneteenth with week-long celebration

FILE – In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Zebiyan Fields, 11, at center, drums alongside more than 20 kids at the front of the Juneteenth parade in Flint, Mich. Juneteenth celebration started with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is commemorating history with a week-long celebration of Juneteenth.



Residents are invited to spend the week coming together as a community and learn history while celebrating culture and traditions.



The weeklong event starts Saturday, June 12, through Saturday, June 19. City officials have planned a variety of in-person and virtual events for community members including BINGO, a concert, drive-through giveaways, a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony, a conversation with Frederick Douglass, a Freedom Festival, and more.



All events are free and open to the public.

