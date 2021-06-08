Newport News commemorating Juneteenth with week-long celebration

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is commemorating history with a week-long celebration of Juneteenth.
Residents are invited to spend the week coming together as a community and learn history while celebrating culture and traditions.
The weeklong event starts Saturday, June 12, through Saturday, June 19. City officials have planned a variety of in-person and virtual events for community members including BINGO, a concert, drive-through giveaways, a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony, a conversation with Frederick Douglass, a Freedom Festival, and more.
All events are free and open to the public.
