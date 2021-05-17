Newport News City Treasurer to host free unclaimed property virtual call event

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — According to the Newport News Treasurer’s Office, one in four Virginians has missing money.

So to help residents find out if they are one of them, City Treasurer Marty Eubank is partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury to host an Unclaimed Property Virtual Call Event.

The event is slated for Tuesday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 19, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.

Residents are advised to call the toll-free number 1-833-302-0704 during these event hours for free, personalized, one-on-one service with Department of Treasury staff to research and start the claim process.

Treasurer Marty Eubank said this will be the first unclaimed property search event hosted in Newport News.



“I am sure it will be very successful in finding a lot of residents lost money. It’s kind of like being handed a free scratch ticket – you may very well recover some cash.”

This event is free and residents can call to find out if you have any unclaimed assets being held by the state.

Unclaimed property can include utility deposits, customer refunds, unpaid wages, money from insurance policies, bank accounts, investments, and more.



There is no fee to citizens for calling in during this event to claim money. For those who cannot get through during the event or wish to research on their own, citizens can search www.vamoneysearch.org for free for unclaimed property.