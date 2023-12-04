NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Efforts are underway to revitalize downtown Newport News, which was chosen to be one of 10 cities from around the world to participate in the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

City leaders, as well as representatives from Newport News Shipbuilding, Christopher Newport University, local business owners and other city attractions came together to talk about ways to improve Newport News and attract people to come live, work and spend time downtown.

“I think its important that when you look at what happens in downtown Newport News, (it) also affects City Center and the southeast,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, “so it’s, how do we come together to see what is going to be the future of downtown?”

City leaders are collaborating with leaders from Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News Public Schools and other local business leaders to revitalize downtown.

Jones said they’re bringing in a third party agency to show them how to work together and bridge differences in Newport News.

“Whether its the city, the shipyard, Dominion terminal, whatever it is,” Jones said, “there’s a lot of individual interest — we have to find a way to work together and that’s what we are going to do.”

In addition to Newport News — the only city in Hampton Roads selected — other cities chosen for this year’s cohort include Amsterdam, Providence, Rhode Island, Tallahassee, Florida and even Wellington, New Zealand.

Representatives from Bloomberg Harvard say homelessness and access to mental health resources are some of the main social challenges they’re seeing in other cities.

The Mariners’ Museum and Park CEO Howard Hoege said he’s excited because this represents a generational investment in the city.

“We want to create a destination, and so the quality of life in downtown, investing in things for people to experience is what I’m most excited about,” Hoege said.

Jones said this is also a great opportunity to learn and grow from other cities, and hopes this program will help plan for future growth. This is the first of many conversations ahead for city leaders as a part of this year long program.

“We’re moving in a really strong direction,” Jones said, “and I’m excited to be at the vanguard of that.”