NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News City Hall will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, due to an HVAC issue.

In a release early Tuesday morning, city officials say the City Hall building at 2400 Washington Avenue will be closed to employees and the public amid the issue with the HVAC system.

All other city offices and facilities are open as scheduled. Residents in need of city services may call the Newport News 311 Contact Center at 757-933-2311.

City employees who were scheduled to report to work today at City Hall are asked to telework or call their supervisor for instructions.

This closure only impacts Newport News City Hall. Residents can visit nnva.gov for updates.