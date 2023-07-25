NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News City Manager Cindy Rohlf has been fired.

City council approved a separation and severance agreement for the city manager Tuesday night.

The separation is effective Aug. 1, according to Kim Lee the city’s communications/media relations manager.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones has issued the following statement on the departure of City Manager Cindy Rohlf.

“My colleagues on City Council and I thank Cindy Rohlf for her dedicated service to the City of Newport News. Cindy’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in transformative projects that have taken place in the city, including the Choice Neighborhood Initiative in our Southeast Community, investments in our employees, expanded Human Services projects, and innovative workforce development programs.

“During this time of transition, Alan Archer will serve as Acting City Manager. Alan has more than 30 years of municipal management experience, including 17 as Assistant City Manager in Newport News. Alan will work with employees, citizens, and businesses to ensure the continuity of city operations and continued investments in our community.

“We will contract with a firm to conduct a nationwide search for our next City Manager. City Council and I are dedicated to having a citizen committee to provide input in this process, as we seek to hire a new leader to guide our city into the future.

“Citizens can be assured that the city team will continue to provide the essential services they depend upon. While this is a time of change in our city, we remain committed to investing in programs and services that uplift residents of all ages and backgrounds and make Newport News a vibrant community with opportunity for all.”

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones