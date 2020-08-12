Newport News City Council votes to move Confederate monument

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Confederate monument in Newport News will soon be removed from its location outside the Warwick County Courthouse.

Newport News City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to relocate the monument following a public hearing.

The lone dissenting vote was Councilwoman Patricia Woodbury, who said she does not support removing the monument because we should learn from its history to ensure it doesn’t repeat itself.

The monument has sat in front of the 1884 Warwick County Courthouse since 1909.

In late June, the seven-member council indicated to City Manager Cynthia Rohlf that they would like a begin the process of relocation, joining several other cities in the area that are also working to move or have moved their monuments.

Those other localities include Portsmouth, Norfolk, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach.

There are some complications in the process for Newport News, however: a state easement agreement through the Department of Historic Resources, which requires the city to get permission from the State Board of Historic Resources before making any changes to the site.

The city already sent that letter more than a month ago.

Now, the city enters a 30-day window in which it can ask museums, military battlefields or other similar groups whether they want to take the monument. The city can also decide to simply keep the monument but move it to another location.

