Newport News City Council to discuss and vote on open carry ban Tuesday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- Newport News City Council will discuss and possibly vote to ban open carry on city property in its meeting Tuesday night.

This comes after the General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year relating to gun reform.

Mayor McKinley Price says he asked the city attorney to see how that legislation could be applied to the city.

“I feel like most people, who are sensible about gun control, would see why you wouldn’t need to come to city property or be reading in a library with a gun on their hip. It’s just intimidating,” he said.

Price says he proposed the ban to help make city employees feel safe after some voiced concerns about people coming into City Hall openly carrying a gun.

“When people are coming into City Hall, it’s about something, a violation or upset about a bill or they have a complaint. Then you have another lever where they’re already intimidated because people are arguing and talking. Then, you add that they may have a sidearm that’s visible,” he said. ” You have to think of yourself as a staff person on how you feel about that. If it’s something I can do to make staff feel safer, I’m going to try to do it,” he said.

Places affected by the possible ban would include City Hall, parks, libraries and recreation centers that the city owns and maintains.

The ban would not apply to those who have concealed carry permits and exemptions like police officers and security guards.

Price says having a concealed carry permit shows that the gun owner is trained, but you can’t say the same thing for those who are openly carrying.

“With concealed, they’ve at least gone through a permitting process,” he said.

Price also hopes council will be able to discuss the possibility of being able to extend the ban to groups or events that would get permits from the city.

He knows that there will be some in opposition to the ban but, he says he’s proposing it to make sure city employees feel secure.

“We’re not trying to take guns away. We’re just trying to, in my mind what this will do is make it safer for people and less intimidating. I don’t see the need to hang a weapon around your neck and make a point,” he said.

