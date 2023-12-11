NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The next Newport News City Council meeting will be held on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.

City council members voted to rotate meeting locations several times during the year. The purpose of the rotating schedule is to ensure that council meetings will be hosted in every district.

“Newport News residents have long said they want to be more engaged in Council Meetings, but the size of our city, timing of meetings, and transportation issues make it difficult for them to get downtown,” said Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones. “We’ve already started broadcasting City Council Work Sessions to maximize transparency, communication, and accountability. While City Hall will remain as the primary location for Council meetings, we plan to occasionally rotate meetings to increase accessibility and engagement.”

Newport News City Council work sessions and meetings are open to the public and held on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month (excluding July, August, and December).

Resident can observe meetings, however public comments are not allowed during council meetings.

The meetings can also be viewed on-demand at nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page.