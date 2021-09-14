Newport News church to host back-to-school giveaway Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Portsmouth's assistant police chief has retired after 31 years as a first responder.

"Assistant Chief Burke brought his experience and passion for the law and public safety to his tenure as a department leader, working with several local, state, and federal agencies. The Men and Women of the Portsmouth Police Department would like to thank Assistant Chief Burke for his dedication and commitment to excellence. We wish you happiness in all your endeavors sir," Portsmouth police wrote in a news release Tuesday.