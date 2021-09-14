Newport News church to host back-to-school giveaway Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Newport News is hosting a back-to-school giveaway event.
The first-come, first-serve event from Restoration and Truth Ministries (RTM) is free and open to the public while supplies last.
The event is slated for Saturday, September 18, between 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at the Major Leagues Builders parking lot which is located on 605 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.
