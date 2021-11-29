Newport News church hosting annual giveaway event in time for holiday season

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Newport News is hosting its annual drive-up event for the holiday season.

St. John’s Church of God and Christ will host its 2nd annual Holiday Extravaganza. During the event, local residents can drive up to the church and pick up gifts.

Some of the gifts include 42-inch TVs, bikes for all ages, toys and more. In addition to the gifts, the church will also host a turkey basket giveaway during the event.

St. John’s Church of God and Christ is located on 2402 Orcutt Avenue in Newport News.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10