Newport News chief reviews 2021 crime stats, discusses goals for upcoming year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the chief of police in Newport News discussed crime data for 2021 and reviewed goals for the new year.

Statistics show crime is up in the city in most areas for 2021, including murder, robbery, and assaults. However, burglary incidents were down.

Some of the focuses for next year to improve crime statistics include getting more police officers and dispatchers on the force.

“We’re going to take a hard line against people harming our community, and I’m asking people in this room to help with that,” said Drew during the presentation.

Drew also announced a “virtual cop” program. He hopes to have a link ready for citizens in March. The program would be for crimes that don’t necessarily require an officer on scene, but the citizen wishes to see an officer face-to-face.

View the full presentation from NNPD here.