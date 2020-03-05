Newport News Census contest gives students the chance to become Mayor for the day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Newport News has launched a “My City, My Future” contest encouraging the youth to get involved with the 2020 Census.
All Newport News residents from 3 to 20 years of age who are enrolled in Newport News Public Schools, a private pre-K-12 school, or a homeschooled program are invited to enter.
Students are asked to use their creativity while sharing their vision of how they would like to see Newport News transform over the next 10 years. Submissions fall into one of the following categories:
- Artwork (manual or digital) with a short description;
- Short, personal narratives of 500 words or fewer; and
- Videos depicting your vision for 2030.
The top winner in each category will receive a Newport News swag bag. The grand prize winner will become Mayor for a day. Current Mayor McKinley L. Price will show them what it takes to run a city.
Email your submission(s) to census2020@nnva.gov now through Friday, March 20. Students can enter more than once.
There’s also the option to mail it to:
- City of Newport News
- Department of Communications
- 2400 Washington Avenue, 6th Floor
- Newport News, VA 23607
Submissions will not be returned.
