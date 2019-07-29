Newport News celebrates ’50 years of love’ with the help of residents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News is asking residents to share their 50 years of memories in the city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia is for Lovers” slogan.

What movies did you see at the Village Theater before it became the Peninsula Community Theater? What are your oldest memories of the The Mariners’ Museum and the Virginia Living Museum? Was the Hot Dog King your favorite restaurant as a kid?

These are just some of the questions the city of Newport News are asking residents to celebrate “50 Years of Love” in the city.

Credit – Newport News Facebook

The tourism slogan “Virginia is for Lovers” is turning 50 this year and Newport News is digging up the time capsule for memorable moments with the help of the community.

Every Friday for 50 days, the City of Newport News will be posting memories on Facebook and Instagram along with residents’ memories of their own.

There are three ways to share your memories:

You can visit the Newport News Facebook page and look for their Friday posts ad share your memories in the comments.

You can send a direct message through Facebook Messenger.

You can also send an email at tourism-mailing@nnva.gov.

You can also use the hashtags #LOVENN, #LOVEVA, and #SHAREWHATYOULOVE to keep track of your and other people’s submissions.

Submissions will entered for a drawing to win a $50 gift card as a thank you towards those who’ve kept true to the 50-year-old slogan.