Newport News Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church to host health and safety fair, COVID vaccine clinic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church in Newport News announced that their youth group will be hosting a community health and safety fair, including a COVID vaccine clinic.
The fair will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26 at the church on 25th Street in Newport News.
Event organizers hope to engage the community about health and public safety issues, as well as prepare students for the upcoming school year. The event will feature food, fun, resources, job opportunities and giveaways.
Representatives from Riverside Hospital will also be on-site to host a COVID vaccine clinic. Anyone over the age of 12, with parental permission, is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. This includes people looking for their first or second dose.
Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information or to pre register, please call the Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church Office at 757-244-3893.