NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– A businessman and Newport News school board member hopes to keep kids busy and out of trouble while setting them up for success.



John Eley tells 10 On Your Side the Youth Entrepreneur Summer Workshop is a way to teach teens how to create a business plan.



The workshop is in partnership with the ‘What’s Next?’ program with the Virginia Peninsula Community College. A group of students from the Peninsula were invited to the free masterclass for young business owners.

“We want to make sure we give our youth the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship as early as possible,” explained Eley. “You don’t need a degree to become a business owner. You need passion, you need love and experience helps a lot.”



Bethel High School student Amare Hill plans to open a homeless shelter and community center for those with disabilities. He signed up to learn about branding and finance from million-dollar business owners. Hill wants to make a difference in the community.

“I always want to help people out, that’s one thing in my blood that no one can take away from,” said Hill.

Manara Lewter, a Heritage High School student, plans to open her very own private dental practice to provide affordable dentistry. She learned a lot during the day-long class and is ready to work hard to help others.

“It’s going to be some bumps in the road, but I’m here I’m ready to do it! I’m ready to get it started. I’m ready to make the plan and do what I have to do in order to be what I want to be!”

All of the students received a certificate and did so well during the business pitch exercise.

Eley plans to take the group to Busch Gardens next month.