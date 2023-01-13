NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Coastal Fermentory is hosting an event to help raise money for the Richneck Elementary School teacher that was shot by her 6-year-old student.

25-year-old Abby Zwerner was shot in the chest by her 1st-grade student while teaching a class.

Police say she is stable and is talking with loved ones.

The brewery with the support of Zwerner’s family is hosting the “Drink Beer and Do Good: Abby Zwerner” event.

The event is Wed., Jan 18, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

“10% of Sales and 100% of tips will be donated directly to the GoFundMe set up for Abby’s recovery,” posted from the Facebook event.

Zwerner’s twin sister, Hannah shared the event on Facebook.

“If you’re in the area, please come support Abby,” she said. “If you are unable to attend, please consider donating directly to or sharing Abby’s GoFundMe.”

As of Friday, Zwerner’s gofundme has more than five thousand donors and is more than halfway to its goal of $250,000.