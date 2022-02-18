Newport News breaks ground on second phase of Southeast Community revitalization

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has begun the groundbreaking process on the second phase of housing for the city’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative (CNI).

As part of the Southeast Community project, phase two is expected to create additional housing options and amenities while revitalizing a historic neighborhood.

“The revitalization of Ridley Place will create new and unique opportunities and resources for residents and visitors,” said Mayor McKinley L. Price. “So many incredible stories were written by the thousands of residents who called Ridley Place home for over 65 years. These stories of triumph, creativity, compassion, and perseverance will stay with us as we begin the next chapter of this important part of our city.”

The project kicked off with the demolition of the former Ridley Place Housing Community, which closed in 2020. The site includes 18 acres, with 259 housing units in 38 buildings. It is expected to take four-month to demolish the complex.

Construction on new mixed-use development, including new homes and amenities, will begin this summer.

“The clearance of the site is the first tangible sign that revitalization is beginning in this part of Newport News,” said Karen Wilds, Executive Director of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “The demolition of Ridley Place is bittersweet, as it has been a place where many grew up and have fond memories. As we continue to work towards the goals of our Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, we will honor the stories of Ridley Place and the lives it has touched.”

Once the project is completed in late fall 2024, it will include:

One three-story multifamily building with 41 apartment units on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and 16th Street. The building includes space for retail activity on the ground floor,

14 two and three story townhomes with 114 units,

24 single-family home sites for the future development of for-sale housing,

health and Wellness Trail for community use and an

early Childhood Development Center for children from six weeks to four years of age.

The $58 million project is being funded by the CNI grant from HUD, Affordable Housing Tax Credits, Home Investment Partnership dollars, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and Virginia Housing, as well as city resources.

Construction on phase one began in June 2021.