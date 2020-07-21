Newport News breaks ground on long-awaited, multi-modal transportation center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News, VDOT, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportaion broke ground Monday morning on a new transportation center.

Construction begins this summer for the $47 million project and is expected to run approximately two years with an anticipated completion date of summer 2022.

The state is funding 44 percent of the project which will cover the Amtrak service facility. The remaining 56 percent will be funded by local and regional funds to cover station building, parking and utility work.

The new transportation center will be located at Bland Boulevard between Warwick Boulevard and Interstate 64 and serve as a hub for Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) buses, taxis and shuttles that service the airport, and replace the Amtrak train station currently on Warwick Boulevard.

“This transformational project will provide the residents of Newport News and the surrounding area enhanced transportation options with much improved passenger rail and public transit services,” said McKinley L. Price, Mayor, City of Newport News. “I am excited that construction is underway and join with our partners in looking forward to its completion in 2022.”

VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich says the new transportation center will provide people – whether it be residents, visitors, military personnel – with flexible and connected options for getting to where they need to be.

The groundbreaking event was one of the first in-person events the City of Newport News has embarked on since the COVID-19 outbreak. Physical distancing and other safety precautions were taken during the event to help keep attendees safe.

