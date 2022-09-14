NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News is hosting a groundbreaking event on September 15 for the James River Strand project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a press release, The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.

Plans for the project also include an outdoor amphitheater that will have terraced lawn seating, hardscape areas, lighting and electricity for small-scale performances and events.