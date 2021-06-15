Newport News breaks ground on first phase of revitalization of Southeast Community

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Construction to revitalize the Southeast Community of Newport News will begin on Tuesday.

The city and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority broke ground on the first phase of the “Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.”

The mixed-use development will feature apartments, townhomes and retail space. The groundbreaking was at the construction site on Jefferson Avenue.

Several city leaders were there, including Mayor McKinley Price.

Look for updates from WAVY’s Stephanie Harris later today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10