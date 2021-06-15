Newport News breaks ground on first phase of revitalization of Southeast Community

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Construction to revitalize the Southeast Community of Newport News will begin on Tuesday.

The city and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority broke ground on the first phase of the “Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.”

The mixed-use development will feature apartments, townhomes and retail space. The groundbreaking was at the construction site on Jefferson Avenue.

.@CityofNN is about to break ground on a new choice neighborhood initiative to help revitalize the Southeast community @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/E2l8TAk8Gv — Stephanie Harris (@StephanieWAVY) June 15, 2021

Several city leaders were there, including Mayor McKinley Price.

