Newport News Behavioral Health Center confirms coronavirus cases involving patients and staff

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newport News Behavioral Health Center (WAVY PHOTO)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Behavioral Health Center has several cases of coronavirus among patients and staff, 10 On Your Side confirmed with a spokesperson for the facility.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Larry M. Kirkland, MS, LMHC, said the center is working with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), which has provided five lab professionals to assist with testing on Friday.

He did not provide an exact number of active positive cases or say when they received the results, but implied there were multiple cases. He did say, though, that those who tested positive are doing well and that there are no symptomatic patients in the facility.

Patients who tested positive are in isolation or in isolation units. The staff members who tested positive are in quarantine at their homes.

Kirkland said the center follows guidance from the CDC. “We screen each patient daily and screen all staff upon entering the building; visitation has been suspended; staff are provided, and required to wear, personal protective equipment (PPE); and we have restructured patient programming to eliminate large-group congregation such as group free time and group meals with multiple units in the dining room.”

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on-air and online for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10