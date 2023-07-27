NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time on Tuesday, those living in Newport News, Virginia or even in Newport, England could watch the informal dealings of Newport News City Council in real-time.

After years of being the largest city in the state not to record their city council work sessions, the entire hour and 15 minute meeting was live streamed.

Mayor Phillip Jones said starting the recording was a priority of his. He made it a campaign promise following an interview with 10 On Your Side.

“It’s more than just the fact that every other city in the area did it. But it’s really hard for people to be involved in their government … by ensuring everyone has access to Facebook, everyone has access to the website, that ensures everyone is involved in the process of local government and it’s very important,” Jones said at the opening of Tuesday’s meeting. “It wasn’t a mayor Jones decision it was that everyone on council felt it was important for us to televise work sessions.”

Newport News holds the work sessions early afternoons on the second and fourth Tuesdays of most months ahead of a regularly scheduled city council meeting. Often times they will begin in the 4 p.m. hour.

Being that Newport News is long and skinny, it’s 23 miles long but only three miles wide at most, Jones mentioned how at that hour it could take considerable time to reach city hall because of traffic. City hall sits at the southernmost point of the city.

For several years, community activist Mary Vause would often come and Facebook Live the meetings herself so others could see what council was discussing.

“I haven’t been able to make it to the council meeting because of work the last couple of years. It will be nice to know I could view these meetings anytime,” Vause said. “It was a longtime coming.”

Former Mayor McKinley Price as well as current councilwoman Tina Vick long opposed live streaming the work sessions out of fear the discussion would be hampered. However over the last several years journalism groups and organizations such as the Society for Professional Journalists and WAVY-TV 10, as well as the Newport News Education Association had advocated for making the change.

“I think it was a group effort. I really appreciate WAVY getting involved in support of televised work sessions,” Vause said.