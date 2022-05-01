NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An amateur cycling competition gears up in Newport News.

City Cycling or STADTRADELN is a campaign from the European agency Climate Alliance with teams of at least two cyclists compete over a 21-day period to cover as many kilometers as possible.



The competition aims to protect the climate, promote cycling and improve the quality of life in municipalities.



Newport News is the 1st US city to participate in City Cycling. In 2021, 2,172 cities with over 800,000 cyclists participated word wide in the competition, cycling over 1.5 million kilometers.



The competition is from May 1-21.



You can join, or form a team-up, until the very last day of the 21-day campaign period. To join CLICK HERE.

