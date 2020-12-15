Newport News assistant police chief to retire, take chief job in Pineville, NC

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The assistant police chief in Newport News is set to retire at the end of this year.

Assistant Chief Mike Hudgins will move on to a job as police chief in Pineville, North Carolina, NNPD posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Tuesday was Hudgins’ last day at NNPD Headquarters ahead of his retirement.

“There are so many things that we will miss about Assistant Chief Hudgins, including his sense of humor, his stories, and the care and compassion he has for NNPD personnel and the citizens of Newport News. Unfortunately, we were not able to have a traditional retirement celebration due to COVID restrictions, but we hope Pineville PD knows how lucky they are to be getting such a dedicated person as their Chief,” the department wrote.

“Best of luck to Assistant Chief Hudgins and his family in this next chapter and thank you for all that you’ve done for the NNPD and Newport News! You will be missed!”