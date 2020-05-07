Newport News announces two new programs to assist with tax relief, small business grants

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News announced on Thursday that it has two new programs available to assist taxpayers and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Tax Payment Arrangement Program

This program is for citizens and businesses experiencing financial hardship directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. It allows the due date for real estate and personal property taxes to be extended from June 5 to August 5.

City officials said there will be no assessment of late payment penalty or interest.

Applications can be filled out now via the Treasurer’s website. Those with questions can call 757-926-8731.

The COVID-19 Business Resiliency Grant Program

The Economic Development Authority has established a grant program to support local, small businesses impacted by the pandemic. It is designed to provide one-time financial assistance to eligible for-profit, small businesses in Newport News in amounts not to exceed $5,000.

Franchises and national chains are not eligible.

The grant funding is limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Awards will be based on the availability of funds, program guidelines, and submission of application with documentation.

Applications are open beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 8 via the Department of Development’s website. Those with questions can contact Priscilla Green at 757-509-2587 or greenpa@nnva.gov.

