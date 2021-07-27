Newport News airport receives federal grant to support daily service to Washington Dulles International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport is working to support a new daily air service from Newport News to Washington Dulles International Airport.

On Tuesday, the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport announced it had received one of 22 grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation under the Small Community Air Service Development Program.

The $847,646 in funding will be used for an economic development project to fund a minimum revenue guarantee and marketing expenses to recruit, initiate, and support for the new service to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Nonstop access to IAD will help provide connectivity to government and military agencies that have ties to the DC region. United Airlines filed a letter in support of the airport’s request for funding.

The Small Community Air Service Development Program aims to help communities fix deficiencies in air service.

“The 757 is one of the most underserved areas in the country despite access to two drivable airports. Efforts like the SCASDP help us to correct that problem,” said Peninsula Airport Commission Chairman Jay Joseph. “We are grateful for the tremendous amount of public and private support our community provided during the application process. We are confident that the joint/regional approach outlined in the application, put us over the top in USDOT’s eyes.”

The airport, with concurrence from Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, as well as York and James City counties, approved pledging $600,000 in matching funds for the grant. If an airline signs with the airport to provide the service, the money will be used to help make the daily service possible.

“The SCASDP Grant Award provides a huge boost that will enable us to aggressively pursue Dulles service, with connections world-wide. Our ability as a team to garner extensive community support and leverage community funding speaks to the strong demand for increased air service from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport. We are excited for the opportunity to provide enhanced air service to our citizens, the business community, and the military,” said Director of Development Florence Kingston.