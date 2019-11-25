Newport News 9-year-old has big dreams for the Olympics

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A little gymnast with big talent and big dreams: That describes 9-year-old Malina Liverman in Newport News.

Despite her age, the young girl is working to become someone to look out for on big-league gymnastics mats in the future.

Impressive: That’s how family and friends describe Malina. She may be small, but she works hard, all while keeping up with school through an online program.

“I get so excited. I love watching Malina compete,” her father Albert Liverman said.

And for the 9-year old, competing is her whole world.

“I want to be a star when I grow up and then after I graduate from college I want to be a coach,” Malina explained.

She wants to eventually make it to the Olympics, but it all begins at World Class Gymnastics in Newport News.

“It feels really good, ’cause then I feel all warm in here because I’m used to being here. I’ve been her for almost three years,” Malina said.

In those few years, she already has six state titles and dozens of medals.

Her father said the sport is something the whole family is dedicated to.

“We’re in the gym five days a week, Monday through Friday. Competitions are January through March, and the rest of the time is training,” he said.

And the hard work pays off, big time.

“Floor [exercise] I had a hard time with you know cause I was scared in fear, but I got through it,” Malina said.

Liverman says there is one thing that helps the family know they’re making the right decision.

“We really appreciate the Virginia Virtual Academy. She is at home during the day doing the lessons and it gives her the flexibility and time schedule to come in and train when she needs to, travel when we need to and still get the schooling in at the same time so she doesn’t miss anything,” said Liverman .

Access to the online school has made a difference in their lives.

“Virginia Virtual Academy is giving her the foundation for college and preparing for life and a future,” he said.

A future Malina herself already has big plans for.



“My biggest dream is to meet Gabby Douglas and Simone (Biles), and of course I want to be a coach when I grow up, so I can teach other people how to do what I did when I was little,” she said.



Liverman says he hopes someone sees what Malina is doing here feels inspired and maybe gets rid of their own fear to chase their dreams.