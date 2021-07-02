Newport News 36th Street Bang Squad member gets four life sentences for murders, other crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man received four life sentences in prison during a July 1 hearing, for his role in a gang-related racketeering conspiracy, murder, and attempted murder.

Court documents outline a string of violent crimes involving 26-year-old Xavier Greene between March and August 2015, in both Hampton and Newport News. Greene is a member of the 36th Street Bang Squad.

The crimes included three murders. Greene and two other gang members killed 18-year-old Dwayne Parker in March 2015. Then, in April, Greene and three other gang members opened fire outside a home in Newport News. Two teenagers were killed in that incident.

In August, 2015, members of the gang, including Greene, were involved in a shots fired incident at a Newport News convenience store. A customer was grazed by bullets.

A few weeks later, court documents state Greene and others stole more than 30 firearms from a dealer outside Richmond, which they distributed to gang members in Hampton Roads.

Greene was convicted on eight counts following a seven-week jury trial in December 10, 2019.

Several of his co-defendants have also been sentenced for their roles. Martin Hunt, 24, received multiple life sentences. Deshaun Richardson, 25, of Newport News, was sentenced to 17 years and Eric Nixon, 25, was sentenced to 30 years.

Three additional co-defendants convicted by a federal jury in the same trial for their roles in the racketeering conspiracy are scheduled for sentencing on various dates now through August 2.