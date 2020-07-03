Newport News 11-year-old gets special welcome home after spending weeks in hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News boy who was hospitalized after being injured last month in an accident got a big welcome home earlier this week.

11-year-old Charlie spent week several weeks at Shriner’s Hospital for Children, which specializes in treating special conditions such as burns, after the accident at home on June 7.

Charlie returned home on Tuesday (Newport News police image)

In a Facebook post, Newport News police say he returned home on Tuesday in a limousine to friends and family, as well as police officers and firefighters. There was a big round of applause for Charlie, who exceeded expectations of nurses and doctors on the way to recovery. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew came by and even gave Charlie his chief’s badge for his bravery over the past few weeks.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew gives Charlies his chief’s badge (Newport News police image)

Police say Charlie still has a long road to recovery, but he’s really excited to be able to sleep in his own bed again.