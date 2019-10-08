Newly acquired red wolf at Virginia Living Museum dies

The Virginia Living Museum has sad news to share. Our newly acquired eleven-year-old female red wolf recently presented… Posted by The Virginia Living Museum on Monday, October 7, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Living Museum says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize its recently acquired red wolf.

The 12-year-old female named Scarlett came to the museum this summer, in conjunction with their Species Survival Plan.

Unfortunately, she recently started having trouble moving her hind legs. Despite several treatments, her condition worsened.

According to the museum, its Animal Welfare and Conservation staff made the difficult decision to euthanize Scarlett with full support from the Red Wolf SSP (Species Survival Plan) and the Brevard Zoo (her former home).

“Although she was not with us long, it was a privilege to have her at the Virginia Living Museum as an animal ambassador for her endangered species. Her loss is felt deeply by all of the VLM staff, volunteers, and particularly the keepers who cared for her daily.” Robin Sutker, Bird and Mammal Curator for the Virginia Living Museum

The museum said although she wasn’t there for very long, she quickly bonded with her male partner and they could often be seen spending time together.