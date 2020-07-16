New surgical system at Riverside enhances robotic surgery program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Regional Medical Center announced this week that it has upgraded its robotic surgery program with the next generation “da Vinci Xi” Surgical System.

The new design allows surgeons to perform more common surgical procedures based on the arrangement of the overhead arm’s flexibility and precision allowing better access to more body parts that previously were not an option.

The robotic surgeries are minimally invasive and help patients with quicker recovery time.

“The incisions are tiny – about a ½ inch, the size of a dime. The size of the incisions, along with the precise movements of the surgeon, result in less blood loss and less trauma to the surgical site,” said Riverside officials in a statement released.

“Using a console to control the robotic arms that hold the surgical tools, surgeons can bend and turn the instruments of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System in more ways than human hands.”

Riverside surgeons can use the system to treat conditions including gallbladder or hernia removal surgery, oncologic procedures for gynecologic, thoracic, urologic, and colorectal malignancies.

“We can now offer extensive colon resections, and many patients talk to us about robotic thoracic surgery, which we can now perform using this new technology,” said Brian Billings, M.D., service line chief and colorectal surgeon with Riverside Surgical Specialists. “This is a revolutionary advancement for the treatment of benign and malignant tumors of the colon, rectum, lungs, esophagus, and chest wall.”



“Each surgeon, surgical nurse, and clinical specialist is passionate about patient care,” he continued, “and bringing the latest, most advanced technology to our patients.”

For more information visit www.riversideonline.com.

