NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — New council members in Newport News are set to be sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held around 11 a.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall. City Council is set to hold an organizational meeting following the ceremony to select who will serve as vice mayor for the next two years.

The ceremony and meeting are open to the public.

The city’s new mayor Philip Jones is also set to be sworn in Tuesday. Jones will succeed Mayor McKinley Price, who decided not to run for a fourth term.

At 33-years-old, and as someone who has never held public office before, Jones is set to lead Virginia’s fourth-largest city with nearly 180,000 residents.