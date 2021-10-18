New community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Tuesday in Newport News

In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — This Tuesday, the doors will open for the newest state-run community vaccination clinic in our area.

The Virginia Department of Health, along with the Virginia and Peninsula and Hampton Health districts, will open a state-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Sherwood Shopping Center, 13785 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

“It’s the perfect location because we can get clients from Williamsburg, we can get clients from Hampton, we can get clients from Isle of Wight, this is a central location for it,” explained VDH Outreach Coordinator Stephen Williams.

The clinic, which is operated by AshBritt Environmental Inc., will give out the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer. Pfizer booster shots will be available to those who are eligible.

Those currently eligible for a booster are people 65 and older, 18 and up with underlying medical conditions, and those who work in high-risk settings such as healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, educational staff, grocery store workers, postal employees and others.

The clinic will operate Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the last appointments open at 7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are strongly recommended to avoid wait times.

This is the only state-run vaccination clinic open and operating on the Virginia Peninsula at this time.

Williams said they hope to give out 500 shots a day at the clinic.

Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to schedule an appointment or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Those with questions should contact the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).