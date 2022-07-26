NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News-Williamsburg Airport is bringing in a new low-budget airline with nonstop flights this fall.

Avelo Airlines will have nonstop flights to two Florida locations: Orlando starting on October 19 and Fort Lauderdale starting on October 20.

The airport (PHF) held a press conference Tuesday morning for the announcement, saying it’s the best news they’ve shared at the airport in a long time.

“We are thrilled that Avelo Airlines is adding Newport News to the list of destinations they serve,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “Residents from throughout Hampton Roads will enjoy the convenience Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport offers, as they take off on Avelo’s affordable flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. We also look forward to welcoming tourists to our great city and helping them discover new and unique Newport News experiences.”

Avelo started in 2021 and has hubs in Burbank, California, New Haven, Connecticut, and Orlando. They fly on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo says flights to Orlando start with a special $29 offer, with Fort Lauderdale at $49. Those low rates are for one-way fares and must be booked by August 9, 2022. Fees for bags, etc. may be applied after that.

To read more about the offers and to see departure schedules, click here.

